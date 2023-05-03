LAHORE: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was recommended to “completely rest” by a Shaukat Khanum Hospital medical board, officials said.

Under the condition of anonymity, officials warned that the PTI leader’s leg, which was shot in Wazirabad during the long march last year, may “swell” if he does not take some time to rest.

According to sources within the medical board, swelling is a symptom of danger, and in such a case, he might need another surgery. The PTI leader was also instructed not to apply pressure on his injured leg and to refrain from unnecessary movement.

When Khan was leading the anti-government long march towards Islamabad on November 3 of last year, he was shot in the leg in Wazirabad while standing atop his container with other PTI leaders. His leg was shot in by a gunshot.

On November 4, a day following the assault, Khan released a video statement from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore in which he claimed responsibility for his injuries, stating, “These injuries are caused by four bullets that hit me.” However, on November 7, Khan claimed that the medical professionals had “took out three bullets.”

Since he was removed from power in April of last year thanks to a no-confidence vote, the PTI leader has become involved in more than a hundred cases.

The PTI chief missed several court dates after suffering injuries, and he requested medical treatment.