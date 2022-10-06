Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI and a former prime minister, stated on Wednesday that the next chief of army staff (COAS) should be chosen based on merit.The former prime minister declared during a press conference in Lahore that he “doesn’t care who becomes the next army leader.”

“The army chief, however, need to be selected based on qualifications. They [the government] want to send a chief of their choosing. How is the army leader able to be chosen by a criminal?” Khan stated. According to him, it was a “security hazard” to select the army chief while consulting a “felon.”

“They are concerned about their own corruption. I’m not afraid “Imran Khan said.Regarding the matter of the stolen cypher, Khan stated: “No one has taken the cypher. The Foreign Office still has the original document. Fortunately, they have acknowledged the existence of a cypher.”

The PTI leader stated that he would first find out who Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu ordered to be fired if the investigation committee, which is looking into the disappearance of the cypher, summoned him.

In response to a question, Khan stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s deadline of October 16 for the holding of by-elections for eight National Assembly seats was far off and there was a chance that they might not take place.

The Pakistani Election Commission is biassed, thus they (the government) want to disqualify me. He criticised the leadership of the coalition and suggested that the Toshakhana cases involving PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif be handled concurrently.

Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, was also criticised by the former prime minister, who questioned how he could prevent his party from marching to Islamabad.Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir are just a few of the regions where our government is active. The government itself is a “security threat,” Khan continued, adding that Sanaullah was only threatening us.