Rana Sanaullah, the federal interior minister, on Thursday refuted allegations that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had been attacked.

Speaking to a private news channel, Sanaullah declared, “When big leaders are assaulted, the entire country suffers.” The same level of protection surrounds Imran Khan as it did when he was prime minister.

Sanaullah further charged Khan with wanting to divide the country. He said that there would have been massacres all over the nation if Khan’s “Azadi March” on May 25 had been successful.

Khan should be detained and charged, the interior minister emphasised; but, the Cabinet must approve the filing of a case of mutiny against the PTI leader.

According to Sanaullah, the goverment’s parties all concurred that negotiations with the TTP should take place. However, he prohibited extra-constitutional demands in light of the 2014 attack on the Army Public School, which resulted in the deaths of over a hundred persons, predominantly children.