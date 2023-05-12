Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was granted a two-week bail on Friday by a two-member “special division bench” of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

To hear Khan’s request for bail, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq assembled the “special” bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

Prior to this, the court had temporarily stopped the case for Friday prayers because the attorneys had begun chanting pro-Imran slogans within the courtroom.

Khan stated that if his bail request is denied in an informal conversation with media during this break that he will not resist.

In an attempt to avoid being detained, Khan informed his legal team that if he were to be detained once more, there would be a similar response to the clashes.

He stated that the Punjab Police had arrived, adding, “I don’t want such a situation to happen again as this is my country and my army.

When asked about his experience being detained, the PTI leader remained silent.However, when asked about accusations that he received “exceptional relief” in comparison to other political figures, Khan responded: “Relief in this! There was no reason for them to arrest me when I was in the high court.

He called his arrest “abduction” and claimed the warrant was shown to him once he arrived at the jail.

Where did the law and the police disappear to? It appears that martial law has been imposed in this area, he stated.