According to a hacker, he was kept in a bathroom on the orders of the then-prime minister Imran Khan, according to former director general of the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon. The former officer corroborated the claims made by a Twitter hacker in an interview with a private news outlet.

The hacker revealed inside information about the meeting between Memon and the former PM in a string of tweets that have since been deleted.Imran Khan ordered the former DG FIA to be imprisoned in a bathroom at the PM House.

In response to the allegations, Memon verified the specifics, claiming that the former premier insulted PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, which enraged him and prompted him to act brutally.

At this point, according to Memon, PM Azam Khan’s principal secretary grabbed his hand, led him out of the room, and locked him in the restroom.The government has established a powerful committee to look into audio leaks from the PM House that have prompted concerns about its cyber security, and this is important to note.

Multiple audio leaks of the talks occurring at the PM House have been posted online, igniting a fresh political debate around the PTI’s claim of a US conspiracy.The former prime minister was apparently heard discussing how to utilise the US cypher problem to further the party’s narrative in one of the audios.