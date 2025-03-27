ISLAMABAD :– Former prime minister Imran Khan has filed a miscellaneous petition seeking an early hearing of his sentence suspension request in the 190 million pound case.Imran Khan, through his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar, approached the Islamabad High Court, making the federal government and NAB chairman respondents in the petition.

The plea stated that the sentence suspension case was scheduled for hearing on March 24, but due to the lead counsel’s engagement in a murder case at the Supreme Court and a short cause list, the hearing was postponed until after Eid.The petition requested that Imran Khan’s sentence suspension appeal be scheduled for hearing before Eid along with the main appeal.Notably, yesterday, Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, also filed a similar request for an early hearing on her sentence suspension plea.