Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hamad Azhar said that Imran Khan does not want to have any talks with the establishment before his release.

In his statement, Hamad Azhar said that Bushra Bibi and all the leaders of PTI should be released, and our mandate should also be returned, without this the founders will not negotiate with the PTI establishment.

He said that Imran Khan did not want to have any talks with the establishment before his release.

Hammad Azhar also accused the establishment of a lack of ethics and trust and said that May 9 was just a pretext.

He said that the bowler is in the hands of Imran Khan while the establishment has only the baton in its hands which has lost its usefulness.

It should be noted that earlier Shehryar Afridi and Rauf Hassan had said that PTI wants talks with the establishment.