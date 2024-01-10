After Lahore, the Election Tribunal also disqualified the founder of PTI from Mianwali to contest the election.

Founder PTI Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA 89 Mianwali were rejected by the returning officer, against which he filed an appeal in the tribunal.

Rawalpindi High Court Bench Election Tribunal judge Justice Chaudhry Afzal heard Imran Khan’s appeal in which PTI leader Ali Zafar argued, while the tribunal reserved its decision on the appeal on January 7.

Election Tribunal: Imran Khan’s appeal from NA 122 was rejected, Yasmin Rashid got permission to contest the election

The Election Tribunal today rejected Imran Khan’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-89 Mianwali and upheld the RO’s decision to disqualify him for the election.

Earlier, the Election Tribunal has declared PTI founder Imran Khan ineligible to contest the election from NA-122 Lahore as well.

Imran Khan submitted nomination papers from three constituencies of the National Assembly to participate in the general elections, including NA 122 Lahore, NA 89 Mianwali and Islamabad, but the Election Tribunal disqualified him from two constituencies. has declared