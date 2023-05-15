Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), charged on Monday that the ruling coalition had detained him once more and would “use some sedition law to keep me inside for the next ten years under the London Plan.”

The former prime minister also asserted that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government intends to humiliate him by detaining his wife Bushra Bibi. Bushra Bibi was released on bail last week after hours of drama.

He attacked the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance for its campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in a series of tweets, saying that they “have assumed the role of judge, jury, and executioner while I was inside the jail.”

After the PTI chairman was taken into custody by many paramilitary soldiers last week and turned over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), members of his party turned to violence, destroying military and governmental facilities. Since then, the army has gathered up thousands of party members as it reaffirmed its commitment to bringing all those responsible for the violence in May 2009 to justice.

Later, declaring Khan’s arrest to be unlawful, the Supreme Court issued an order for his release. The administration criticised that choice, indicating that the conflict is far from ended.

On Friday, despite worries that the government will uncover further instances to use as justification for his detention, the former cricket star was given bail in eight cases brought against him and extensive protection from arrest.

The ruling PDM had previously declared holding a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court in response to CJP Bandial’s “undue facilitation” of Khan.

Khan described it as a “drama” and said: “The JUI-F drama is being done outside the SC for only one reason: to intimidate the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he won’t give a verdict as per to the Constitution.”

The politician-turned-cricketer asserted that the coalition government would prohibit social media (which is only partially open) and again block internet services.

The former premier, whose senior party leadership is now behind bars following violent demonstrations that broke out after his detention outside of a courthouse, accused the relevant authorities of violating fundamental human rights.

“Never have these criminals abused the sacredness of chadar and chaar dewaari in such a way. This is an intentional ploy to strike such dread in people that they won’t come out when they come to arrest me tomorrow.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, and other prominent party leaders have all been detained as a result of the government’s extensive campaign against the party.