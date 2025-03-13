ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has challenged the transfer of three Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges in the Supreme Court.The constitutional petition, filed by the former prime minister, named the federal government, registrars of the Lahore, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad High Courts as respondents.

The petition argued that the existing judges of the Islamabad High Court were being targeted for retribution, as they had previously spoken out against interference and decided cases against Khan on merit. It further stated that a judge was appointed as acting Chief Justice without taking the oath, calling it an attempt to undermine judicial independence.

The petition requested the court to nullify the transfer of the three judges, ensure transparency in light of the Al-Jehad Trust case, and rule that Article 200 of the Constitution could only be exercised through detailed consultation.