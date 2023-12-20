Islamabad: Imran Khan has challenged the trial court’s order for an in-camera hearing of the cipher case.

On behalf of founder PTI Imran Khan, Barrister Salman Akram Raja applied to the Islamabad High Court, in which it is said that the order of December 14 of the Cipher Court is a violation of the decision of the Islamabad High Court of November 21. The reporting of Cyphercase was also banned, which is against the constitution.

It is further stated in the petition that the founder of PTI fulfilled his constitutional responsibility as the Prime Minister, justice should not only be done but should be seen to be done, therefore an open trial in the presence of the public and the media is necessary to fulfill the requirements of justice.

It has been requested in the application that the decision of the trial court dated 14 December be declared null and void and the trial court be restrained from further proceedings till the decision of this application.

It should be noted that the special court of the cipher case has imposed a complete ban on broadcasting the proceedings of the case on print, electronic, and social media, while Imran Khan has challenged the cipher case in Adiala Jail in the Islamabad High Court.