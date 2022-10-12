ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, was given protective bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday till the following week in the case involving illegal funding.Following his arrival in court on directions from Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the PTI leader was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 until October 18.

After the court resumed, the extra attorney general argued that cases where the issue is of a separate province are those in which protective bail is granted.The IHC CJ then stated that the special court should consider the bail request in the case and added that if there is a problem, his court will release the PTI leader on bail till that point.

The protective bail has been approved, Justice Minallah announced. He further stated that if the issue was not resolved, the court will continue the trial and hear the plea.Justice Minallah heard the PTI chairman’s appeal for protective bail earlier today in the unlawful fundraising case brought by the Federal Investigation Agency. Imran Khan’s arrest is a danger, the PTI chairman’s attorney told the court at the beginning of the session.

Imran Khan is the target of a prosecution filed by the FIA for “prohibited fundraising”

The Federal Inquiry Agency (FIA) Tuesday arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the issue of banned funding, stepping up its investigation into the topic from the day before.The FIA’s banking circle police station has received the first information report (FIR) filed against the former prime minister.

The federal agency claimed in the FIR that the Abraaj Group transferred $2110,000 to the PTI account at the Islamabad bank branch located at Jinnah Avenue. Abraaj Group, a private equity company with operations on six continents, is currently under insolvency as a result of fraud allegations.