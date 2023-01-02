LAHORE: Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called a meeting of the party for January 8 to finalise a plan for a vote of confidence in Punjab.

As per sources, the PTI was unable to agree on the issue, and because Moonis is a representative of the PML-Q, the confidence vote may now be further delayed. As instructed by Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman, they claim the PTI and PML-Q combination has no choice but to ask for a vote of confidence.

On the other hand, Sibtain Khan, the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, declared on Monday that they were adamant about dissolving the legislatures.

Imran Khan had not changed his mind, the PTI leader insisted, and he reaffirmed that the legislatures will be dissolved at the PTI chief’s signal. He added that the provincial legislatures would be dissolved following the resolution of any legal and constitutional issues.