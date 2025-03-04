PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are not being provided food for Sehri and Iftar during Ramazan.In a statement, Barrister Saif alleged that restricting meetings with Imran Khan during Ramazan is a deliberate act of mental and physical distress.

He added that both Khan and Bushra Bibi are being forced to fast without having a Sehri meal.

Furthermore, he claimed that they are also being prevented from performing religious rituals, which has caused widespread concern among the public. He accused the government of being fearful of a single prisoner.Barrister Saif stated that the ban on meetings is a blatant violation of court orders and called for contempt of court proceedings against the authorities responsible.