ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says PTI founder Imran Khan is beseeching the army chief (for rescue) by writing one letter after another.In an interview, he said the army chief was in the UK these days and propaganda was being done against him on social media.

In reference to the PTI, he said: “They would call an army chief a fatherly figure for the country. Now some people are maligning the army chief.”

The PTI wanted to elevate Faiz Hameed as army chief and make the institution subservient to the party, said Asif.He said the party fomented mayhem on May 9, 2023, and Nov 24, 2024 and was now paying the price. They even penned letters to the International Monetary Fund, he added.

The minister said the PTI was uneasy with the government endeavours, which have helped improve economy and governance. A free and independent judiciary now was upsetting the PTI, he said.He said Pakistan was bound to succeed in near future and the PTI would become part of the past.