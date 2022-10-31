The PTI and the government are still at odds, therefore Imran Khan, the party’s chairman, is leading the long march toward Islamabad.

After a journalist who was covering the march tragically died, the third day of the march came to an abrupt stop. she died after falling down a container.

After being deposed earlier this year by a no-confidence resolution, the PTI head is making his second march toward Islamabad.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan has also been exacerbated by the country’s political unrest, with international rating agencies questioning whether the current administration can uphold its stringent economic policies in the face of mounting political pressure and impending elections.