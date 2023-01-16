RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, and Fawad Chaudhry, the former interior minister, both had arrest warrants suspended on Monday by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar filed a plea against the judgement made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court on their behalf. The appeal was heard by Justice Sadaqat Ali of the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

The attorney contended that although his clients have fully participated in all legal requirements by the ECP and will continue to do so, the electoral watchdog may nonetheless take action against them by issuing arrest warrants because it is not a court as defined by the constitution.

Later, the judge suspended the three PTI leaders’ arrest orders.

In the previous year, Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and other PTI leaders have been vocal in their criticism of the Election Commission, claiming that the ECP has been acting against them at the direction of PML-N leadership.