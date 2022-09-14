Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI and a former prime minister, was questioned by the joint investigation team (JIT) of the Islamabad Police on Wednesday in relation to the terrorism case that had been brought against him.

Imran was summoned to the senior superintendent of police’s office at roughly 2:00 p.m. by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after he had repeatedly refused to appear before the JIT.

Leaders of the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, were with him.

The PTI leader was charged with terrorism under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act after making divisive comments about officials of the Islamabad Police and Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

The ATC had earlier this week ordered the former premier to cooperate with the inquiry and had extended his bail until September 20.

Imran received a questionnaire from the JIT during his 20-minute visit to the SSP office today.

He noted that everyone in the world is aware of what constitutes terrorist charges. The world is laughing at you if you accuse me of being a terrorist because I said that we will file a lawsuit to stop the imprisonment and torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI leader further said that the government was prosecuting those who provided financial and other support to the PTI and filing cases against them with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“They’re working to shut down the media landscape for us; they’ve blocked YouTube; and they’re detaining journalists and anchors on numerous offences because they thought they’d back me,”