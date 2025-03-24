The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the hearing of the applications for suspension of sentence of the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case with the objection of the Registrar’s Office.

According to Express News, the acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif will hear the applications for suspension of sentence tomorrow.

The applications have been scheduled for hearing with the objection of the Registrar’s Office. The founder PTI and Bushra Bibi have requested to suspend the sentence and release them on bail in the 190 million pound case. The founder PTI and Bushra Bibi had filed the application through Barrister Salman Safdar.

The application states that the court assures that the court will be present at every hearing of the appeal after the suspension of sentence. The court has been requested to suspend the sentence to be pronounced by the Accountability Court on January 17 and release them on bail. The decision and sentence of the Accountability Court should be suspended until the final decision of the central appeal.

The founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi have also requested the accountability court to declare the conviction null and void and acquit them in the appeals filed in the Islamabad High Court.

While requesting the High Court to declare the conviction null and void, the appeals took the position that NAB had maliciously misused its powers. The failure to obtain the text of the agreement from the National Crime Agency illustrates the hesitation of the investigating agency.

The NCA officials were not even investigated. The prosecution has failed to present complete evidence. The conviction was hastily handed down on the basis of an incomplete investigation, so the Islamabad High Court should declare the January 17 decision of the accountability court null and void. The accountability court had sentenced the founder of PTI to 14 years in prison while Bushra Bibi to 7 years in prison and fines.