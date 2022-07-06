The PTI leader Imran Ismail has received a Rs. 1 billion defamation notice from Suleman Shehbaz, the prime minister’s son, for making claims that he managed a solar panel business and received improper government privileges.

The legal team for Suleman said in the notice delivered to Ismail that the statements made by the former governor of Sindh were untrue and that their client did not operate a business that sells solar panels.Ismail was forewarned by Suleman’s legal counsel that the former governor will face legal action if the necessary steps are not done within 14 days after receiving this notification.

.Ismail said in tweets on July 3 that PM Shehbaz had secured solar energy contracts with Ankara that would enrich Suleman, rather than fortifying ties with Turkey during his visit last month.