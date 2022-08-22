Imran Khan was accused of “instigating the public” with violence and hate speech on Monday by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also claimed that Imran Khan was behind the Shahbaz Gill controversy and the anti-army campaign.

She claimed at a press conference in Islamabad that “you have seen that a drama is underway in the country today because a man, who is an expert at lying, is constructing false narrative and disseminating misinformation [among the public].”

The minister recalled how the PTI government had left a “landmine” for the current coalition leaders when it was overthrown. Since then, we have been working to restore the economy. And now that the market is regaining trust, we have achieved a great deal.She added, “But this man [Imran] just can’t stand to witness this.

“This individual decided to spread so much hatred and anarchism [in the nation] that the trust of the business started shaking again when he realised that the issue was finally getting better.”Aurangzeb referred to the PTI leader’s remarks from the gathering in the capital on Saturday, calling Imran a “thug” who incited people before fleeing.

He evaded the Pakistani Election Commission, the Federal Investigation Agency, the helicopter case, and the Toshakhana Reference, and he shut down all inquiries.She claimed that Imran provoked pilgrims in Saudi Arabia before escaping. On May 25, he summoned people to D-Chowk but left the location; yesterday night, he summoned people to Bani Gala but left there as well, Aurangzeb continued.

The former premier, according to her, was “an master at altering debates.” He wrote the script for Gill and is the mastermind behind it. He did this with the Lasbela incident martyrs.