Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI and a former prime minister, raised concerns that Pakistan was on the verge of entering a “default-like situation” on Monday and claimed to have warned the “powers that be” of an impending economic “tailspin” in the wake of political unrest following his dismissal.

In an interview with journalist Kamran Khan , he said these things.

The PTI leader responded to a query about the unstable economic situation in the nation by saying that political stability will come before economic stability.