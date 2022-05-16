<!-- wp:image {"id":99976,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-345.jpeg" alt="Imran Khan warns govt of dire consequences if election date not announced" class="wp-image-99976"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Imran Khan<\/a> has been provided with "foolproof security" by the Ministry of Interior after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to boost Imran's security amid alleged\u00a0threats\u00a0to his life.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Shehbaz, after getting a detailed briefing from the interior ministry, directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to deploy a chief security officer with Imran. The premier also asked the provincial government to provide security to the PTI chief during political gatherings and rallies.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a statement, the spokesperson for the interior ministry said that as per the orders of the PM, Imran has been provided foolproof security.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It said at least 94 security personnel, including<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> 22 Islamabad policemen,<\/a> have been deployed at Bani Gala, the residence of Imran. Similarly, 36 policemen from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and six cops from Gilgit-Baltistan have been deployed to protect the former premier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In addition, private security companies, Askari and SMS, also stationed 35 security guards to protect Imran\u2019s residence.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Also, during travel outside Islamabad, four vehicles of Islamabad police with 23 cops and one vehicle of the Pakistan Rangers with five officials would travel along Imran to protect him.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the ministry spokesperson, the Threat <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Assessment Committee <\/a>is constantly reviewing the alleged threats to the PTI leader as per the directives of PM Shehbaz.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong>Life threats<\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday\u00a0asked\u00a0the people to get justice for him if he was killed as his rivals were only left with the option of assassination to get rid of him.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI got to know a few days ago that a conspiracy was being hatched against me behind closed doors\u2026 conspirators are confused now as to how to get rid of me,\u201d the PTI chairman told a charged crowd in Faisalabad.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On Saturday, Imran told his supporters in Sialkot that a plot was being orchestrated against his life, saying: \u201cI have named all those elements involved in the conspiracy in the video. I knew about it and I got full knowledge of it a few days ago.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->