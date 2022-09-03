Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, stated on Saturday that he intended to inform his followers of the true meaning of “jihad” in order to prevent them from carrying out suicide strikes.

“I’ve come to get you ready for jihad. Learn what jihad is first. In a lecture to the Bahawalpur Bar Association, the former prime minister warned that suicide attacks would be committed if people didn’t grasp the type of jihad they were fighting.

I want you to think and comprehend, just get prepared for the battle.

Imran said he wanted the people to unite and start a “revolution” to ensure the legal system and put the power under the law in justice.

He claimed that humanity and justice were the qualities that set humans apart from other animals and were the motivations behind God’s sending of humans to establish justice on earth.

A civilized and ethical society, according to Imran, protects the vulnerable from the powerful; if this component was absent, the society would simply be “a society of intellectual animals and nothing more.”

The PTI’s “jihad,” according to the former prime minister, was for “justice” in the nation.

Imran also criticized his political rivals’ alleged corruption, saying it was to blame for the nation’s problems like the weakening rupee and growing inflation.

In addition, he criticized the government for what happened on May 25 when the police broke up the PTI’s lengthy march to Islamabad and bemoaned the fact that justice was not served.