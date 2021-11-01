ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed Pakistan Tehreek-

i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to start preparations for the local bodies elections.

The prime minister said this while heading a meeting of the PTI’s core committee.

“We will be awarding tickets on merit for the local bodies’ slots,” he said while

asking the party leaders to begin preparations for the elections.

The sources detailing the discussion during the meeting said that the meeting also

mulled over PTI’s reorganization with Prime Minister Imran Khan also directing

the leaders to reach out to the public with the party’s message.

The meeting besides mulling over the local bodies elections also discussed the

matters pertaining to the NA-133 Lahore by-election where the nomination papers

of the PTI candidates have been rejected by the ECP.

Speaking over the situation following a TLP protest and an agreement with the

government, the prime minister said that lawlessness would not have benefited any

side and they tried their best to solve the situation peacefully.

“Talks were the only way to move forward,” he said while taking the party

leadership into confidence over the TLP matter.

Meanwhile briefing media after the PTI core committee meeting, Fawad Chaudhry

said that the elections for mayors would be held directly in the Punjab province

and the preparations for the local bodies elections are in the final phase.

“We are initiating the process to identify party candidates in districts,” the

information minister said.

He further said that the party also discussed the issuance of a show-cause notice

from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to him and Azam Swati and

demanded the body to withdraw it.

Speaking over rising inflation, Fawad Chaudhry further said that the prime

minister would be announcing a package to deal with the matter.

“The inflation is mainly owing to a hike in fuel prices in the international market,”

he said adding that they are concerned over the rising fuel prices and plans to deal

with it in an efficient manner.