<!-- wp:image {"width":1098,"height":615} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/3-15.jpg" alt="" width="1098" height="615"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:preformatted -->\n<pre class="wp-block-preformatted">ISLAMABAD:Minister for Information and Broadcasting<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Marriyum Aurangzeb <\/a>said on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan was the 'culprit, behind economic catastrophe, inflation and<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> unemployment<\/a> of the people'.<\/pre>\n<!-- \/wp:preformatted -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, she said that Imran Khan could not escape<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> accountability<\/a> for four years woes inflicted upon the people by telling lies.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->