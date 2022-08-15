ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, a former prime minister, has denounced that he called a government onslaught on journalists and media outlets who support Pakistan Tehreek-i-viewpoint. Insaf’s

On Sunday, Mr. Khan tweeted, “I want to warn our people of an unprecedented crackdown campaign by the imported administration and state apparatus against media houses and journalists who are bringing PTI and my story to the public. Arshad Sharif and Sabir Shakir, two journalists, were forced to flee Pakistan out of fear for their lives.In later tweets, he claimed that others had experienced threats, violent attacks, and arrests, including Imran Riaz Khan, Sami Ibrahim, and Ayaz Amir.

“I will address the topic of media independence and freedom of expression in my nationwide public campaign beginning the next week. We shall go back to the dark times of the dictatorship and there was no independent press and no opportunity for freedom of speech if we allow these terror methods, which are just intended to attack PTI and myself, to prevail.

He said that without a free press and the right to free expression as protected by the Constitution, haqeeqi azadi (true freedom) could not be attained.

Fawad Chaudhry, a former leader of the PTI, claimed on Sunday that despite receiving 750 million rupees from the government to celebrate Independence Day, the communications ministry “still failed to conduct remarkable activities.”