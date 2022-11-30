ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), congratulated Gen. Asim Munir on taking over as Chief of Army Staff on Wednesday (COAS).

A day after the newly appointed top general assumed command during a change of command ceremony at the General Headquarters, the former prime minister Imran Khan congratulated him on Twitter (GHQ). Gen. Sahid Shamshad Mirza was also congratulated on becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

A no-confidence vote in April resulted in Mr. Khan’s resignation as prime minister. He expressed optimism that the new military leadership would reverse the trust gap that had grown over the previous eight months “between the population and the State.”

The tweet states that a state’s strength comes from its citizens.

Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC & Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new mly ldrship will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people. pic.twitter.com/5k4fVA2UGb — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 30, 2022

He also distributed a letter sent to the military in August 1947 by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

The Quaid’s message is titled, “Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not set national policy; it is our, the civilians’, job to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted.