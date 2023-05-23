ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged on Tuesday that PTI members were being removed at “gunpoint.”

Imran added, “People are not leaving the party on their own, they are being forced to do so, and that too at gunpoint,” while speaking casually to journalists at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.

He insisted that he was unconcerned by the fact that a number of significant PTI figures had just announced their resignation, claiming that “parties never die down like that; they are weeded out like [ruling coalition] PDM is eroding, way their vote bank is depleting.”

He continued, “I am just concerned about the workers, especially women.

The PTI leader made these comments prior to the judge Raja Jawad Abbas hearing his bail petition in eight different cases at the ATC.