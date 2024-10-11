Secretary General of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Salman Akram Raja on Friday said that the PTI founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi must be allowed to meet the family, adding that it was a basic human right to let inmates see their families.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PTI Secretary General said that he would plead before the court to let Khan meet his sister and doctor while hoping that the government may show a more humane approach this time.

“It is necessary for us during these distressing times to consult Imran Khan on political matters. Everything is being done to sabotage the political process. The people of Pakistan want the orders passed on the basis of human rights. Anything can be expected from this fascist regime,” he deplored.

He said that he was appearing in court cases on a daily basis, adding that the PTI founder was only allowed to meet twice during Toshakhana case hearing.