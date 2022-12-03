KARACHI: Imran Aslam will have his funeral prayers said today (Saturday) in Karachi.One of the nation’s most seasoned journalists, Aslam, had gone away a day earlier at the age of 70. He had been receiving care at a nearby hospital for his long-term illness.

Aslam persisted in going to work every day, even for a few hours, until he was unable to.His body gave out last Monday, and he was taken to the hospital right away.According to his wife Fareshteh Gati, the only consolation was the fact that he wasn’t in agony due to the heavy sedation. At 4 o’clock, his home will host funeral rites, which will be followed by burial at a cemetery in Phase 8 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The journalist also served as senior editor and chief news editor. He also worked as a scriptwriter for over 60 plays that were performed on stage and in television.The premier said in a statement on Friday that Imran Aslam held a distinguished position in the community of journalists. He claimed that Imran Aslam’s contributions to media growth would live on in memory.

In addition, President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his sorrow at Aslam’s passing. President Alvi stated in a message posted on Twitter: “I send my condolences on the passing of Mr.Imran Aslam, a dear friend and a superb journalist. A gentleman who was meticulous and well knowledgeable about the subject.”