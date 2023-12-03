The news regarding the second marriage of actress Karan Ashfaq, ex-wife of Pakistan’s well-known actor and host Imran Ashraf, has come to light.

The news of actress Karan Ashfaq’s second marriage was given on Instagram on Sunday afternoon by Page Irfanistan, a well-known blogger who keeps a close eye on showbiz news.

While sharing this news with fans, Irfanistan also mentioned in the caption that Karan’s second marriage has taken place with a businessman in Lahore.

As soon as Irfan shared this post, many other social media pages are now sharing the news with fans wishing Karan well.

Actor Imran Ashraf and his wife Karan got separated

It is also worth mentioning here that Kiran Ashfaq has not yet confirmed or denied the news of his second marriage.

It should be noted that model and actress Kiran Ashfaq and Imran Ashraf officially announced their divorce on 18 October 2022 through social media posts.

Actor Imran Ashraf married model Karan Ashfaq in 2018 and they have a son named ‘Roham’.