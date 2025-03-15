Actor and host Imran Ashraf performed Umrah with his son during the blessed month of Ramadan. Imran Ashraf shared pictures of the blessed moments on his Instagram account. He wrote in the caption, “The invitation has come.” In the pictures, Imran Ashraf can be seen standing with his son Rohan Ashraf in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque and the Khazra Dome is visible in the background. However, the face of his son Rohan Ashraf is not shown in these pictures because he avoids bringing his son into the public eye. In the pictures shared by actor and host Imran Ashraf, Momin Saqib and Waqar Zaka are also present with him.