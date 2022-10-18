The actor Imran Asraf Awan and his wife Kiran Ashfaq have separated.

With a heavy heart, we announce that we have jointly and respectfully chosen to separate ways, Imran posted on Instagram.

We will continue to be the best parents we can be for our son Roham, who will remain our top priority.

“We ask our supporters, well-wishers, and the media to be there for us during this trying time and to respect our desire for privacy so that we can move on.

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor said, “Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran.”In 2018, Imran and Kiran got married.

His numerous on-screen appearances have earned him widespread recognition. In Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, across from Iqra Aziz, was where he was most well-liked.

Amar Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, and Imran Ashraf recently worked together on the movie Dum Mastam.