Imran Khan, a former prime minister, and other PTI officials have been charged with violating Section 144, which prohibits public meetings of more than four people, on August 20, the day the party conducted a rally to denounce the detention of imprisoned member Shahbaz Gill.

The Aabpara police station registered the first information report (FIR) on August 22 under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In result and where no express provision has been made for its punishment), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (trying to block public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishmentmen).

The Control of Loudspeaker and Sound Amplifiers Act, 1965’s Section 2 (limitation on the use of loudspeakers) was also included in the complaint, which was submitted by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar.

The other PTI leaders named in the FIR were Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyaz