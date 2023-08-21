The facilities in Attock Jail of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan have been increased.

According to prison sources, Imran Khan started getting food outside of the prison manual, he is also allowed to walk into the prison premises by Chairman PTI Kubrick early in the morning.

Sources said that Imran Khan started getting breakfast at 11:30 a.m. and fruits are also being given to him on a daily basis.

Sources say that barrack number 2/1 of Chairman PTI was changed to barrack number 3 in the jail.

According to prison sources, Imran Khan is still shaving in jail, a shaving kit was provided but he did not use it.

It should be noted that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is serving a sentence of 3 years in Attock Jail in the Tosha Khana case.