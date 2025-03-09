Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved important projects for the welfare of workers in the province. The Punjab Chief Minister ordered to ensure the implementation of minimum wage across the province and directed that workers be paid at least Rs 37,000 per month. She sought a plan to establish labor colonies across Punjab, while also ordering the revamping of social security hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz Wellness Centers will be established in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad for pre-screening, where patients will be referred to major hospitals after screening.

A decision in principle was taken to establish a 200-bed Rehmatul Alamin Cardiology Center on Lahore’s Defense Road, while a new 50-bed Social Security Hospital was also approved in Rahim Yar Khan.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued instructions for amendments to labor laws for the welfare of workers. In this regard, while holding a detailed discussion with Provincial Minister for Labor Faisal Ayub Khokhar in a consultative meeting, he sought a comprehensive plan.

The Chief Minister said that the workers are the friends of Allah and cannot anger the friends of Allah. We are determined to make Punjab an exemplary province with regard to the welfare of the workers. It is the responsibility of the government to provide the wages, medical treatment, better employment and shelter to the workers. No worker should sleep hungry, no one should suffer or be troubled. We are providing better opportunities for higher education for the children of the workers.