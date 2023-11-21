Israeli media have claimed that significant progress has been made in negotiations for the release of hostages from Gaza. According to Israeli media, the president of the Red Cross has met with the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Qatar.

Apart from this, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has also met with the families of the hostages.

Israeli media Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that the return of the hostages is the responsibility of me and the war cabinet, until the hostages are brought back, they will not stop fighting.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that he will ensure that no more danger arises from Gaza.

It should be noted that the American newspaper Washington Post reported on Sunday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a US-backed cease-fire deal.

Efforts to release the hostages in Gaza are ongoing, a deal can be reached soon, the Qatari Prime Minister said

The Washington Post reports that the parties have agreed to a five-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of the hostages.

However, there has been no reaction from the Israeli authorities to the American newspaper’s report, however, in a statement issued by the White House spokesman, denying the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, it has been said that the US both sides. Efforts are being made to reach an agreement between