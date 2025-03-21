ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has called an important meeting of the Judicial Commission to appoint two more judges to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Khan Afridi has called a meeting of the Judicial Commission on April 8, in which two more judges will be considered in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will consider bringing two judges from the Lahore High Court and for this, the names of 5 senior judges of the Lahore High Court will be considered.

A petition has also been filed by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court to the Judicial Commission, in which he has requested that the commission delete the remarks made about me in the July 2024 meeting from the meeting minutes.

The petition of Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court has also been included in the agenda of the Judicial Commission meeting. The Judicial Commission meeting will consider the matter of nominating a former Chief Justice as a member of the Judicial Commission in the absence of the permanent Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Balochistan High Court, Peshawar High Court, and Islamabad High Court.