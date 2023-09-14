In the knockout match of the Asia Cup, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka.

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been restricted to 45 overs per inning due to rain.

According to Pakistani time, the toss was supposed to take place at 2 o’clock, but the toss was delayed due to continuous rain in Colombo.

However, on the occasion of the toss, captain Babar Azam said that Saud Shakeel and Imamul Haq are not part of the playing XI, instead Fakhr Zaman and Abdullah Shafiq have been included in the team.

Saud Shakeel is suffering from fever and Imamul Haq is not playing today’s match due to back pain.

The team for the match against Sri Lanka includes captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abdullah Shafiq, Muhammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Jr. and Zaman Khan.

It should be noted that this match has become a semi-final, the winning team from Sri Lanka and Pakistan will face India in the final of the Asia Cup.

If continuous rain continues during this match and the match cannot be played, then Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get one point each, thus both will get three points, but due to better run rate, Sri Lanka will qualify for the final. will