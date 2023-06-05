CALIFORNIA: Android smartphones do not have a feature to provide information about battery health like iOS. A battery health feature is likely to be added. Ex-XDA.

EIC of Developers Mishal Rehman has revealed that Google has added some new battery manager APIs in the beta version of Android 14. Among these APIs are two public APIs that will provide information regarding battery charging.

While the rest of the systems are APIs that will report the device creation date, first use date, charging policy, and health. Currently, these APIs only run on Pixel devices running Android 14 beta 2 or newer.