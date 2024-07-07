Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif does not want to delay the implementation of the agreements with China. During the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China last month, the Chinese side discussed the importance of promoting industrialization in Pakistan, digitizing the economy and development, livelihood and agreed to help open new corridors for innovation and green economy. Decisions were taken to rehabilitate the Karakoram Highway, improve Gwadar Port and train Pakistani experts in technology and agriculture. This is a welcome agenda. However, there are big challenges to its execution. First, evolving geopolitics, particularly the US-China competition is making it difficult for Pakistan’s policymakers to strike a delicate balance in its ties with the US, which is a destination for large Pakistani exports, and China, whose investments and financial help are important. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval of joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies to relocate Chinese industries to the country comes at a very important time and, if implemented properly, will be successful in the medium to long term. Good work can be done for the world economy. Since then, Beijing is in the midst of shifting away from rapid GDP growth to focus on advanced technology and manufacturing, aiming to boost the quality and sustainability of the world’s second-largest economy. So far, Pakistan has been left out of the race to benefit from this unprecedented shift in production even as countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and India have benefited. Simply because the economy did not have the capacity to absorb it. Now after the Prime Minister’s recent special visit to China, it seems that the Chinese have finally decided to shower us with the precious income generating investment opportunities. However, since not much has changed about the economy in the past few years, a green light from Beijing does not automatically guarantee results. This explains why the Prime Minister has ordered a review of the Special Economic Zones One Stop Shop Act in the wake of this development. In fact, China’s textile, leather, footwear and other industries have a lot of potential to move to Pakistan. However, it will remain a dream until we can somehow cut the red tape of bureaucracy in the way of foreign investment. . For some reason, Pakistan’s bureaucratic machinery is stubbornly resistant to reform even as the economy tanks and regional rivals adapt and change to take advantage of opportunities we continue to overlook. Until this mindset changes, and is reflected in progressive on-ground reforms, there is no point in meeting department after department. For decades, governments have promised to do something about ease of doing business, but the new government has announced the draft Ease of Doing Business Act will soon be referred to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs. Now, we will not have to wait much longer to see the results. Remember, this administration promised to do everything possible to turn the economy around when it formed the government after a highly contested election. This meant the depth of the country’s economic crisis and the efforts needed to overcome it. While we want to benefit from the Chinese, we might as well learn a lesson or two from them. Competence is at the heart of the former Middle Kingdom’s miracle of transformation, and if we can incorporate just this one feature into our reform drive, it will be enough to trigger a sea change. Pakistan is just as ready to invest. As much as he is desperate for it. All good ideas remain on paper until their implementation. In this regard, government officials must recognize that facilitating foreign and local firms to do business in Pakistan is critical to our economic future.