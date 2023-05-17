ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan and Malika Bukhari were ordered to be released immediately after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that their detention was illegal.

The appeal objecting to the detention of PTI leaders under MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) was heard by Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb.

It should be mentioned that following Imran Khan’s detention, police detained a number of politicians, including Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, out of concern for the potential disruption of peace.

As many PTI protesters, including number of leaders, were detained and charged with engaging in violent protests, setting fire to both public and private property and vehicles, especially the home of the Lahore Corp Commander, law enforcement agencies launched a nationwide crackdown on PTI leaders, employees, and supporters.

Malika Bukhari and Ali Muhammad Khan were detained on May 11 in Islamabad.