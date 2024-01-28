The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to run social programs for the poor in addition to the Benazir Income Support Program.

IMF says that Pakistan should take more social security measures for the weaker sections and Pakistan should make continuous efforts to run social programs, safe electricity and gas tariff slabs for the weaker sections should continue.

According to the IMF, the health and education expenditure target was met in September of this financial year, but the caretaker government could not meet the December target due to limited capacity. The elected government continued social security spending until the end of the financial year.

According to the International Monetary Fund, BISP is an emergency assistance program with the best mechanism, but the administrative structure of the Benazir Income Support Program needs to be improved, there is scope for improving the distribution mechanism and transparency of the program. Is.