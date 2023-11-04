IMF mission raised objections on potential risks to materializing the collection of sales tax and customs duty on account of reduced imports

ISLAMABAD: Though the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) shared its revenue streams for materializing the desired tax collection target of Rs9.4 trillion with the visiting IMF team, the Fund staff on Friday raised objections on potential risks to materializing the collection of sales tax and customs duty on account of reduced imports.

The FBR high-ups made all-out efforts to convince the visiting IMF review mission that they would be able to materialize the desired revenue collection target of Rs9.4 trillion by the end of June 2024 as they had already surpassed the target of the first four months (July-Oct) period with a margin of Rs66 billion.

However, in the first round of talks, the IMF mission has not yet been fully convinced that the FBR will be able to achieve the target. “In case of possible demand to raise additional revenues in the current fiscal year, FBR has taken the stance that under the caretaker regime, Ministry of Law has opposed slapping of any fresh Presidential Ordinances for more tax revenues,” top official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Friday.

One top official confirmed that the IMF review mission did not make any request to the ECP to hold a meeting. “We have not yet received any request for holding a meeting,” one official of the ECP confirmed to The News on Friday night. The ECP does not know whether the IMF may wish to meet them in the days to come. During the first round of technical-level talks, the agenda of IMF and FBR meeting was scheduled under the title of “Tax Revenue and its Prospects: Budget and Additional Tax Revenue Measures” in which both sides discussed the overall taxation framework for the current fiscal year.

The chairman FBR and his team briefed the IMF that they had so far made a collection of Rs2.748 trillion in the first four months against the desired target of Rs2.682 trillion. The IMF team inquired about the tax collection target for the remaining months with special focus on the target of the ongoing month (November) and December 2023. The tax collection target of December 2023 would be on the higher side as the FBR fixed it over Rs1,000 billion, so it might be challenging, said the sources.

However, the chairman FBR seemed confident about achieving the December 2023 tax collection target with the argument that the collection of super tax along with corporate returns would help the board materialize the desired target. The IMF also pointed out that the required growth in the remaining month might prove difficult, so the FBR would have to focus on bringing potential tax evaders into the tax net. The IMF also identified agriculture income, property and retailers as the major revenue spinners keeping in view its real potential ranging up to Rs3 trillion on an annual basis.

The FBR high-ups replied that the digitization of integrating data of 126 departments has been on the cards but it requires promulgation of an ordinance. However, the Ministry of Law opposed it arguing the caretaker government could not slap an ordinance for taxation purposes.

Agriculture income is a constitutional issue as the income is a provincial domain. But if the provinces grant permission, the FBR could collect taxes on their behalf. So the overall fiscal position of the country could improve. For retailers, the FBR has prepared a scheme but the government has not granted a go ahead by notifying the rules under the existing income tax law already approved by the parliament. It has not empowered the FBR to come up with fixed tax schemes for small traders and retailers.