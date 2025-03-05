ISLAMABAD : The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for timely implementation of the rightsizing measures to reduce expenditure.

The IMF mission made the demand during ongoing discussions with Pakistani authorities regarding first economic review under the $7 billion loan program.The delegation held negotiations with the officials of the Cabinet Division, Ministry of Finance, and the secretary of the Cabinet for rightsizing.

The visiting officials also sought a plan to cover the revenue shortfall in the upcoming quarter.

The IMF has urged Pakistan to ensure that the shortfall of Rs300 billion in tax collection is covered in the next quarter. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should take actions under the compliance risk management and risk improvement plan to cover the shortfall.

During the negotiations, the Pakistani officials briefed the IMF delegation on major retailers outside the tax net in large cities and measures to recover tax in high risk cases in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.The global lender emphasised that the revenue shortfall should be covered through the recovery from high-risk cases in these cities.