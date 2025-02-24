ISLAMABAD: The IMF technical delegation visiting Pakistan has demanded geo-tagging of development projects for climate change.

According to sources, the technical delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has held a detailed meeting with the officials of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, while the IMF delegation will hold talks with the officials of Punjab and Balochistan provinces tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to sources, in the meeting with the provincial officials, the IMF has demanded geo-tagging of development projects for climate change and the provinces have been asked to geo-tag the amount and use set aside for climate change in various projects.

Sources further said that the IMF has also demanded stopping new constructions near forests and waterways and has said that the best use of light and air should be ensured in new constructions, while the capacity to deal with natural disasters in a timely manner should be improved.