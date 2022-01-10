ISLAMABAD:The Finance Division has officially requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reschedule the meeting of its Board of Directors for the approval of 6th review till end January.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here Monday, the government had introduced bills in the National Assembly whereas IMF had moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its board for consideration on the January 12.



As soon as the legislative procedures are completed, the IMF board would consider it for approval, the statement added.