The International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected the caretaker government’s electricity bill relief plan.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Finance, it was stated in the plan that the relief in electricity bills will have an impact of less than 6 and a half billion rupees, while rejecting the plan, the IMF said that the impact would be more than 15 billion rupees.

Sources say that the IMF has also asked for a plan to fulfill the financial capacity of 15 billion.

Also read this

Request to increase the price of electricity for Karachi up to Rs 10.32 per unit

The extreme price of one unit of electricity for domestic consumers has reached Rs.57 and 80 paise

According to the sources, the plan has to be shared again with the IMF, which is causing the delay, once the new plan is shared, the IMF officials and the Ministry of Finance will discuss again.

Sources have said that the IMF has been assured of not going out of the budget to provide relief in electricity bills, and the IMF has also been requested to receive the bills in 4 months.