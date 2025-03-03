ISLAMABAD : A nine-member delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Mission Chief Nathan Porter, on Monday arrived here in Islamabad for economic review. According to sources from the Ministry of Finance, the discussions would continue until March 15, with technical negotiations in the first phase followed by policy-level talks.

The IMF team will also provide recommendations for Pakistan’s FY 2025-26 budget. Any relief for the salaried class will depend on the IMF’s approval.

The delegation will hold meetings with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, and the State Bank of Pakistan.Additionally, talks are scheduled with key institutions, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), as well as provincial governments.